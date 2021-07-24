Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $12.73 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

