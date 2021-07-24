Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.96% of OceanFirst Financial worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

