Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14.03 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 70,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.95 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.