Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $9.30 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.71% of TriMas worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TriMas by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.39 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

