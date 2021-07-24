Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.36% of Cabot worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.