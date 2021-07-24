Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,877 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.64% of CSG Systems International worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGS. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

