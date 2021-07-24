Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.71% of Raven Industries worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.