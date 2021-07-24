Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.36% of Urban Outfitters worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,497.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

