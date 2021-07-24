Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 5,233 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.23% of STAG Industrial worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.