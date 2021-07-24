Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 69,332 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,332 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.53% of Tower Semiconductor worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.04 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

