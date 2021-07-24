Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.82% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.