Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

