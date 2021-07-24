Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

