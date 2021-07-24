Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.29% of Science Applications International worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

