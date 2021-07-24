Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,279 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.83% of Unisys worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.