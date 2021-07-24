Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 18,148 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.66% of Core-Mark worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at $30,704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

