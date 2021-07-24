Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 19,800 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

