Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,551 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

