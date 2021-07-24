Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 22,267 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.85% of TTM Technologies worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,369,000. Man Group plc increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1,198.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 153,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

