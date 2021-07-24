Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 30,050 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.32% of NorthWestern worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

