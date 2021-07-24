Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,526 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.42% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 80.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 307.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

