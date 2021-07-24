Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,652 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.61% of Lantheus worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,276.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

