Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 8,553 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.22% of Terminix Global worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $915,341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $85,048,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $74,701,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $74,060,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $70,325,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

