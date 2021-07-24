Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $11.99 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.