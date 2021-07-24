Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $8.77 Million Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

NYSE GNK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

