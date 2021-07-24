Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.00 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.