Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Genpact worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $49.61 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

