Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.92. Loop Industries shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 115,824 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

