Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

