Lpwm LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

