Lpwm LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. 2,982,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.