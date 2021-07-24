LuaSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,456.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $145,456.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00833532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,052,307 coins and its circulating supply is 100,212,911 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

