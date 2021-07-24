Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.75) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 71,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

