Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Luna Innovations worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.06. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

