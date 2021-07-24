Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $8.86. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 966,845 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

