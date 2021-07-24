Lunyr Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $355,913.50 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00838263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

