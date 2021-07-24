Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $238,382.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.02 or 0.00860749 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

