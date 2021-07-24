Lympo Market Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $318,064.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

