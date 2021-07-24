LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

