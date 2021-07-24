M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

