Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.