Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $117.00. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 8,610 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.589 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

