Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $117.00. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 8,610 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.589 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

