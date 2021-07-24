Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.68. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 28,073 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

