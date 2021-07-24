MahaDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $176,252.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004252 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.