Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 191.85 ($2.51). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 2,837,023 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 532.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

