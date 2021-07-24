Man Group plc Acquires 3,029 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,092 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

