Man Group plc Acquires 60,161 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,161 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

