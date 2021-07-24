Man Group plc Acquires 758,693 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.13% of Global Cord Blood worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CO opened at $5.26 on Friday. Global Cord Blood Co. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

