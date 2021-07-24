Man Group plc Acquires 95,542 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,542 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

