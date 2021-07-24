Man Group plc Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of GrafTech International worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

